Stalker who killed college girl in public sentenced to death by Surat court

AHMEDABAD: A Surat sessions court on Thursday sentenced to death 20-year-old stalker Fenil Goyani for the murder of 21-year-old college student Grishma Vekariya, terming it as a ‘rarest of rare’ case. The court order came within 75 days of the incident.

The horrific incident had sent shock waves across the state in which the culprit Fenil held the victim at knife-point and slit her throat in front of her family members and neighbours at Kamrej in Surat city of Gujarat. Fenil was apparently upset with Grishma for turning down his proposal for a relationship.

Citing the case of Ajmal Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist involved in the 26/11 attack in Mumbai in 2008, the court said that there was not even the slightest of regret on his face after carrying out the attack in which so many people got killed.

“In the present case too, Fenil, did not show any mercy towards the victim despite repeated pleadings from her relatives and other onlookers. Like a butcher he slit her throat as if she was some animal. And even after killing her mercilessly, there was no sign of regret on his face,” said Surat’s principal sessions and district judge V K Vyas while delivering the judgement.

He had also stabbed Grishma’ brother and uncle when they tried to rescue her and later injured himself with the same knife. The police, who first took him to a hospital in Kamrej, arrested him on February 16.

The court said that it was a well-planned murder and that the 20-year-old was planning its execution for about six months with a lot of precision.

The act was done mercilessly and Fenil was under the influence of violent web series and illicit videos and his chat messages and other details from his phone and internet usage showed that he had a distorted mindset.

The judge cited the Nirbhaya case of Delhi and sentenced Fenil to death as sought by the prosecution.

The police had submitted a 2,500-page charge-sheet at the Kathor court in Surat district. The charge-sheet contained statements from about 200 witnesses, documentary evidence, scientific and medical evidence, and CCTV footage.

The video clips of the incident captured by the onlookers from their phones had created a huge uproar on social media platforms. These videos were also used as evidence in the case.

“It is a historic judgment and is a strict warning to people with such criminal mindset against women that they will be dealt with the harshest of punishments. The judgement is an assurance to the women that they are safe and that they can go to schools and colleges without any fear,” public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadawala told HT over phone.

Grishma’s parents and Gujarat minister of state for home, Harsh Sanghavi welcomed the court’s verdict. Sanghavi and Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief C R Paatil had gone to offer their condolences to Grishma’s parents soon after the incident and had assured strict action in the case. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had ordered formation of a special team for speedy investigation in the matter.

After the court verdict, Sanghavi cancelled all his appointments for the day and went to meet Grishma’s parents.

“Today I am paying tribute to dear Grishma and I am satisfied to fulfill the promise given to her family. Fenil, the killer of Grishma, has been sentenced to death by a court. We are relentless in our fight against criminals,” Sanghavi said in a tweet.

