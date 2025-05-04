Panaji, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who visited on Sunday the families of those killed in a temple stampede in North Goa district, called the incident “beyond human expectation” and said Goans should unite to help those affected by the tragedy. Stampede beyond human expectation, Goans should unite to help affected families: Governor Pillai

Six people died and several others were injured in a stampede during a festival at Shree Lairai Temple at Shirgao in the wee hours of Saturday.

After meeting the families of the deceased in Bicholim and Sattari tehsils, he told PTI, “Goan people as a whole should unite and help these families. This is the time for us to rise to the occasion and give relief.”

Talking to PTI, Pillai said the incident was “beyond our human expectation”.

Pillai said he was in Kerala when the incident took place. He rushed back and visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured persons on Saturday, said the governor.

“Before me, concerned ministers and even the chief minister and other officials had visited the patients, assuring them all the support,” he said.

The state and central governments are trying their best to help the victims. All medical facilities are being provided to those who are critical, he said.

“They are trying hard to save the injured patients,” he said.

The governor said such an incident has happened in Goa for the first time. “The state government is inquiring into what exactly happened. Different versions are there about the incident,” he said.

The state government has already announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the kin of those who died, and "if something more is required, it would be done”, he said.

The governor said that the state government and the temple committee have done everything that was humanly possible.

When asked whether he would submit a special report on the incident to the President of India, the governor said his office usually submits a weekly or monthly report to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“I will not submit any specific report about this incident, but I am thankful to the President of India and the Prime Minister who had immediately intervened and condoled the deaths and given directions to the state government,” Pillai said.

“Today I conveyed the condolences of the PM and the President of India to the deceased persons’ families,” he said.

The Goa government has already set up a fact-finding committee headed by Commssioner-cum-Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques. It is expected to submit a report by Tuesday.

Within hours of the tragic incident, the Pramod Sawant-led government transferred senior officials, including District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal, to ensure a fair inquiry.

