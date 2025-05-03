North Goa temple: Stampede kills 6, injures 30 during annual pilgrimage festival

Panaji: At least six people were killed and 30 others injured in a stampede on Friday night during an annual temple pilgrimage festival, Jatra, at Lairai Devi temple in north Goa’s Shirgao village, state officials said. Among the injured, ten patients are reported to be in critical condition and are under observation at Goa Medical College near Panaji. (PTI)

Jatra, held in honour of Sri Lairai Devi, is attended by thousands of devotees known as Dhonds, who circle a fire pit (homkhund) and walk over the burning hot coals. The event also draws lakhs of devotees and onlookers who gather to witness the spectators.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on X, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken a “detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time.”

Sawant visited the Asilo district hospital in north Goa and the Bicholim primary health centre to meet with the injured.

Among the injured, ten patients are reported to be in critical condition and are under observation at Goa Medical College near Panaji.

Health minister Vishwajit Rane said that additional doctors have been deployed, and a dedicated intensive care unit has been set up to provide focused care.

The stampede took place around 3 am, a police officer said, requesting anonymity. He added, “There is a steep incline to approach the temple. A huge crowd of devotees had gathered on that narrow stretch to offer prayers. The circumstances are not yet clear, but it appears that one person fell on that slope, which then led to a stampede.”

Earlier, the Goa Police had said that the “highest-ever deployment of police personnel had been made to maintain law and order and to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual zatra at Shirgao, Bicholim.”

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and proper parking of vehicles on Friday, traffic police along with “one deputy superintendent of police, 14 police inspectors, 28 police sub-inspectors, 16 assistant sub-inspectors, 50 head constables, 310 police constables and 65 lady police constables from north Goa district police have been deployed for effective crowd control, safe and smooth passage to the devotees. Besides, three male platoons and two female platoons of IRBn and 50 police constables from Goa reserve police force have been deployed for Jatra bandobast,” police superintendent (north Goa) Akshat Kaushal, had said on Friday.

“Aerial drones have been placed for covering the Ariel view of Jatra/Festival and to maintain surveillance on the movements of the crowd. Vajra Van (riot control vehicle) is also stationed at the venue of Jatra. Plain cloth Police staff have also been deployed to keep check on the activities of criminals/anti-social elements and to prevent and detect crime like pick pocketing, eve teasing etc. Proper coordination is maintained with the managing committee of the Devasthan,” Kaushal had said.