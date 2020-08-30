‘Standard Covid-19 treatment protocol is saving lives’: Health ministry

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 10:33 IST

Adherence to standard treatment protocol by all health facilities across the country as well as daily monitoring of positive cases under home isolation has led to progressively improving recoveries from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, the Union health ministry has said.

The total recoveries in India have surpassed 2.7 million, with the current recovery rate reaching 76.47 percent.

“A significant feature of India’s management of Covid-19 cases is the growing rate of recovered patients. A higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases). These recoveries are being achieved because of adherence to the “National Standard Treatment Protocol” by all health facilities across the country as well as by regular daily monitoring of positive cases under home isolation,” said the health ministry in a statement.

Also read: With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record

Apart from implementing standard treatment protocol, the ministry also attributes improved numbers to the holistic and strategic policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently in supervised home isolation, facility isolation, and in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

To ensure there is no shortage of skilled doctors to man intensive care units, the health ministry has designated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to impart training to critical care experts largely working in peripheral hospitals.

Also read: Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic - 10 things you should know

AIIMS, Delhi, through its tele-consultation sessions every Tuesday and Friday is building the clinical treatment capabilities and skills of the doctors in the states. With better ambulance services ensuring reduced response time, focus on the standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen, steroids and anticoagulants, the recovery rate has not only improved but the case fatality rate (CFR) has also been low when compared to the global average.

India’s case fatality rate, which is the percentage of deaths out of total positive cases diagnosed, is on a continuous decline and currently stands at 1.81 percent.