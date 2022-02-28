State logs 366 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday registered 366 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39.4 million and the toll to 39,936.

There were 801 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 3.89 million a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 224 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 326 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 6,488.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 4.64%.

Of the 17 deaths, 11 were from Bengaluru Urban, one each from Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Raichur and Udupi.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 17, Dakshina Kannada 10, Kalaburagi and Ballari 9, Hassan 8, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1.77 million cases, while Mysuru has 2.29 lakh and Tumakuru 1.59 lakh.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.44 crore samples have been tested, of which 52,475 were on Sunday alone.

