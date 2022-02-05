States may have to rework Covid death tallies due to number of compensation claims, says SC

New Delhi: With claims for the ex gratia payment of ₹50,000 for deaths related to Covid-19 rising sharply in the wake of the third national wave of the cases, the Supreme Court on Friday observed that several states may have to rework their official figures once the final tallies are available.

Monitoring the Covid ex gratia roll-out across the country, the bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said: “In some states, deaths are lower while claims are high. It can’t be that these claims are false. This means that the official statistics (as recorded earlier by the states) are not true. Now they will have to redo the official figures after this exercise.”

The court was going through a status report prepared by additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati that indicated a jump in the number of claims across states. For instance, in Gujarat, as against recorded death toll of 10,089, the state received 102,230 claims of which over 82,000 claims were settled till Thursday. In the last fortnight, Gujarat received over 89,000 claims, showing a big rise in the number of Covid death claims in the state.

It was on June 30 that the Supreme Court made family members of the people who died due to Covid-19 entitled to receive an ex gratia compensation. This amount was quantified at ₹50,000 in October. The court’s order significantly changed which deaths would qualify as those linked to Covid by expanding the definition to include even those deaths recorded 30 days of a person testing Covid positive that could be proved by showing either a RT-PCR test or hospital records during the relevant period showing death as a result of Covid.

This change led to a number of deaths that were not linked to Covid by the death audit committees of the states also coming under the ambit of the compensation amount. The claims, therefore started far exceeding the official Covid-related death tallies maintained by states.

Maharashtra, which got 213,890 claims as on January 18 as against 142,705 official deaths, saw its tally jump to 227,107 in the latest status report updated till February 3. Kerala marked a jump from 27,274 claims (on January 18) to 44,864, of which payment has been completed in 40,000 odd cases. This is, however, still less than the official death count in the state of 52,786.

Marginal increases in Covid death claims were also recorded in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Odisha. Delhi told the court that out of 33,554 recorded deaths, it had received over 29,000 claims of which payment was made in 26,720 cases.

Reiterating that nobody entitled to compensation should be left out, the bench put an outer limit on releasing payments. “States should make all endeavours to pay compensation, maximum within a period of 10 days from the receipt of claim,” it said.

Lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal, on whose petition the Court had directed that ex gratia payments be made, informed the court of a news report from Karnataka where cheques issued by the state towards Covid compensation had bounced. “Every government should ensure government cheques do not bounce,” the bench said. Karnataka, for its part, said that the cheques did not get dishonoured due to lack of funds, and pointed out that it could be because the KYC formalities of the claimant with the bank may not have been completed.

The bench also pulled up Maharashtra, noting that the Bombay high court was forced to intervene in some cases where claims were rejected. Advocate Rahul Chitnis, representing the state, clarified that those cases have been reviewed since.

The states also told the court that children who became orphans due to Covid were also being given the ex gratia compensation.

The matter will next be heard on March 7.