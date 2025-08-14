Bhopal, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday expressed apprehension over the misuse and black marketing of urea and asked states to form monitoring committees to curb such malpractice. States should form monitoring committees to curb misuse, black marketing of urea: Chouhan

Urea is key to agriculture because it provides nitrogen, which boosts plant health, enhances crop yields and improves overall farm productivity.

After a meeting with state agriculture ministers through video conferencing here, Chouhan said that much more urea has been given to states this year compared to last year.

He said, “Still, reports of urea shortage are coming from many states. The onus of distribution is on the state governments. We have told the states to at least look into it and form a monitoring committee. It is quite possible that urea is being used for non-agricultural purposes,” he said.

Chouhan said urea is heavily subsidised by the government. For instance, if a certain quantity of the fertiliser is worth ₹100, the government pays ₹92 and the farmer bears only ₹8.

“Diversion of urea must stop, and states should take strict action against black marketing. Others are selling it only because it is available. Otherwise, how could it be sold at a lower or higher price,” he asked.

Chouhan said state agriculture ministers also shared their views concerning the shortage of urea during the meeting.

Hurdles concerning the supply of urea have cropped up due to the current geopolitical conditions, but the Centre is also resolving the issue, he said.

The Union minister said there have been reports of crop damage at some places after the application of medicines. Orders have been given for strict action in this regard, he said.

“Action will be taken against fake fertilisers and fake pesticides. I have asked the states to take the strictest action,” Chouhan said.

There have been reports of a severe shortage of urea in many districts of Madhya Pradesh, with farmers waiting in queues for hours for three bags of urea.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.