States told to review parole, furlough rules

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

Union home ministry has said that the release of prisoners on parole and furlough is not an “absolute right” and should be allowed only to selective prisoners on the basis of well-defined norms of eligibility while asking all the states and union territories to review the guidelines in this regard.

Terrorists, people involved in heinous crimes, riots, dacoity or those involved in smuggling of drugs should not be eligible for release on parole or furlough as it could have adverse impact on society, the ministry said in its letter to states and UTs on Thursday.

Decisions regarding release of prisoners on parole or remission in their imprisonment is taken by state governments on the basis of conduct, as prisons come under the state governments.

The MHA suggested new guidelines should include that parole and furlough may not be granted as a matter of routine and may be decided by a committee of officers and behavioural experts keeping in view all relevant factors, especially for inmates sentenced for sexual offences, serious crimes such as murder, child abduction and violence.

Officials, who requested anonymity, said that the advisory has been sent to states/UTs as there are reports from different parts of the country that many of those released from jails due to the coronavirus disease pandemic on parole were indulging in crimes.

Referring to the Model Prison Manual, 2016, the MHA said prisoners whose immediate presence in the society may be considered dangerous or otherwise prejudicial to public peace should not be considered for release.

The MHA said that prisoners convicted for heinous offences such as dacoity, terrorist crimes, kidnapping for ransom, smuggling of narcotic and psychotropic substances, “may not report back to the prison after completion of the furlough period and should not be released”.

It added that concerns have also been raised regarding recidivism, as in some cases prison inmates on temporary release from prison either on parole or furlough or on premature release before completion of their sentence, have re-offended or indulged in criminal activities.

“This underlines the need to carefully regulate the grant of parole, furlough, remission and premature release to prisoners,” the MHA said.

It is, therefore, important for state authorities to review their guidelines to ensure that the facility and concession given to inmates, by way of parole, furlough and premature release, etc, with the intention of providing them relief and rehabilitation, “is not abused and misused by them and their advantage does not turn into disadvantage and nuisance for the society at large”, the ministry said.

The MHA suggested that expert psychologist, criminologist and correctional administration experts as members of the Sentence Review Board, should be included in the committee which decides grant of parole and furlough to inmates.

Neeraj Kumar, former Director General of Tihar said, “I believe that nobody should be labeled a hardened criminal or person involved in heinous crime and parole, furlough or premature release should be decided in a non-partisan, non-biased manner on the basis of behaviour of the person during his stay in jail and not the crime he is in for”.

