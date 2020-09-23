Statewide bandh in Karnataka next week against farm bills

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:33 IST

A joint forum of several farmers, labourers and Dalit organisations have called for a statewide bandh in Karnataka on September 28 after the state government went ahead and tabled a bill to amend the APMC act.

President of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodihalli Chandrashekar, State president of Confederation of Farmers Association Kuruburu Shanthakumar, Hasiru Sena (Green Army) Chief Badgalapura Nagendra and others said that a state wide bandh would be observed on Monday to protest against what they said was ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the state and Central governments.

Farmer organisations have been protesting against some of the recent changes in the state like allowing non-agriculturists to buy farmland, amendments to the electricity act and now the APMC act which would allow farmers to sell outside of mandis to private players.

Chandrashekar said on Friday that there would be statewide protests against the proposed farm bills but on Monday there would be a complete statewide bandh. Except essential and emergency services, all other services would be shut on the day of bandh. Shanmugappa, president of the Karnataka unit of Lorry Owners and Agents association, claimed that five lakh trucks and lorries would come to a standstill.

A few autorickshaw and taxi app based aggregator (like Ola and Uber) organisations have also extended support for the proposed bandh.