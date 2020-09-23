e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Statewide bandh in Karnataka next week against farm bills

Statewide bandh in Karnataka next week against farm bills

Farmer organisations have been protesting against some of the recent changes in the state like allowing non-agriculturists to buy farmland, amendments to the electricity act and now the APMC act which would allow farmers to sell outside of mandis to private players.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:33 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
On Friday that there would be statewide protests against the proposed farm bills but on Monday there would be a complete bandh. (Photo @BSYBJP)
On Friday that there would be statewide protests against the proposed farm bills but on Monday there would be a complete bandh. (Photo @BSYBJP)
         

A joint forum of several farmers, labourers and Dalit organisations have called for a statewide bandh in Karnataka on September 28 after the state government went ahead and tabled a bill to amend the APMC act.

President of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodihalli Chandrashekar, State president of Confederation of Farmers Association Kuruburu Shanthakumar, Hasiru Sena (Green Army) Chief Badgalapura Nagendra and others said that a state wide bandh would be observed on Monday to protest against what they said was ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the state and Central governments.

Farmer organisations have been protesting against some of the recent changes in the state like allowing non-agriculturists to buy farmland, amendments to the electricity act and now the APMC act which would allow farmers to sell outside of mandis to private players.

Chandrashekar said on Friday that there would be statewide protests against the proposed farm bills but on Monday there would be a complete statewide bandh. Except essential and emergency services, all other services would be shut on the day of bandh. Shanmugappa, president of the Karnataka unit of Lorry Owners and Agents association, claimed that five lakh trucks and lorries would come to a standstill.

A few autorickshaw and taxi app based aggregator (like Ola and Uber) organisations have also extended support for the proposed bandh.

tags
top news
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Live Score: Kolkata in trouble as Dinesh Karthik departs
KKR vs MI Live Score: Kolkata in trouble as Dinesh Karthik departs
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In