State home minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that police have been instructed to begin a statewide exercise to identify foreign nationals living in the state without legal status, alongside inspections of chemical factories as part of an effort to curb illegal drug manufacturing. Statewide drive ordered in Karnataka to track illegal foreign nationals

The minister said authorities would verify the presence of Bangladeshi nationals and others alleged to be staying unlawfully. “I issued directions to the department to conduct a statewide drive to identify Bangladeshis or other foreign nationals who are staying illegally,” Parameshwara told reporters.

He addressed public claims about the scale of the issue, noting discrepancies between political assertions and official data. “Some are claiming there are 20 lakh (2 million) illegal Bangladeshis. As per our records, around 370 people have been deported so far. Whatever the number may be, those staying illegally must be identified and action taken to deport them,” he said.

According to Parameshwara, records maintained by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru also do not reflect a large population of undocumented foreign nationals. Still, he said enforcement would proceed. “Even otherwise, if anyone is staying here illegally, it has to be identified. Therefore, directions have been given to conduct a drive,” he added.

In parallel, the police have been asked to survey chemical factories, document their operations and confirm licensing compliance. The move is aimed at preventing the misuse of industrial facilities for drug production. “These are important directions. Officials have already begun the exercise of recording where chemical factories are located, what they manufacture and whether they possess valid trade licences. All these details are being collected,” Parameshwara said. Inspections are to be carried out rigorously within the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate limits.

The minister also said the department has prepared its budgetary demands for submission to chief minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio. “The department has prepared a presentation outlining its demands, which will be submitted to the CM. Most importantly, we want recruitments to take place, new police stations to be opened, and other requirements to be addressed,” he said.

The enforcement push follows scrutiny from the Karnataka high court, which on Tuesday directed the state government to place on record concrete measures taken to identify and track foreign nationals overstaying in Bengaluru without valid visas or required FRRO registration.

The order came from justice M Nagaprasanna during hearings on a petition filed by two Nigerian nationals, Emeka James Iwoba and Uderike Fidelis, who challenged their arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They argued the arrest was unlawful, saying they were not informed of the grounds and were not produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.

The court referred to the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, which requires foreigners with visas exceeding six months to register with the FRRO within 14 days of arrival in India, except for exempted categories.

Deputy solicitor general of India Shanthi Bhushan H told the court that the two petitioners entered India in 2015 on business visas. Their passports were valid until 2018, and they currently remain in the country without valid visas. He said they had not registered with the FRRO despite the requirement and described the situation as a significant lapse by the state in addressing such violations.

Presenting data, the DSGI said that from 2021 to 2025; 2,560,468 foreign nationals arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, and 10,547 entered through Mangaluru airport. He said the matter warranted thorough investigation, adding that similar cases involving other nationalities could raise national security concerns.

Justice Nagaprasanna questioned the state’s response, calling it “quite surprising” that the government had remained silent on issues involving overstaying foreigners.