SC stay on Sarojini Nagar demolition drive extended till third week of July
india news

SC stay on Sarojini Nagar demolition drive extended till third week of July

The undertaking that was given on the last day by the Centre against any coercive action would continue till the next date of hearing.
The Supreme Court.
Updated on May 02, 2022 04:29 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its stay on the proposed demolition of slum clusters in the Sarojini Nagar area in the national capital till the third week of July. 

The undertaking that was given on the last day, when the case was heard, by the Centre against any coercive action would continue till the next date of hearing. 

In its April 25 ruling, the top court had called for a humanitarian approach while staying the Centre's week-long demolition drive to remove about 200 ‘jhuggis’ (temporary settlements/huts) and had said the more than 1000 slum-dwellers in the area could not be “simply thrown” away. 

Also read | ‘Can’t throw people off’: Supreme Court on Delhi's Sarojini Nagar slum eviction

Taking note of submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for two minor residents, one of whom was appearing for the ongoing board examination, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy had said thousands of people will be ousted without any other rehabilitation scheme in place.

(With inputs from bureau)

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
supreme court
