e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app

‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app

The BJP issued a press note announcing the appointments of its workers on party’s OBC Morcha on Monday. The Congress presented a copy of the press note scanned using the banned app.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant raised questions over the use of Cam Scanner, one of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the central government in June. (HT Photo)
Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant raised questions over the use of Cam Scanner, one of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the central government in June. (HT Photo)
         

The Maharashtra Congress has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the use of a banned Chinese app for its official communication to announce the organisational appointments on Monday.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant raised questions over the use of Cam Scanner, one of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the central government in June. The Modi government had on June 29 banned the Chinese app as part of the ban amid the tension with China following the June 15 incident along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty.

The BJP issued a press note announcing the appointments of its workers on party’s OBC Morcha on Monday. Sawant has presented a copy of the press note scanned using the banned app. He said that the BJP’s pseudo nationalism has been exposed with this act.

 

“It is shameful and annoying that the BJP is openly using the apps banned by the Central government ruled by it. This has shown how the BJP is still in love with China. The act of banning the Chinese app by the Modi government was just a hogwash to misguide people,” Sawant said.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that the party had forwarded the PDF files to the media and to other communication platforms. “We have not used any banned Chinese app for this communication. The files that were sent out were in PDF format. We are not aware if anybody in further process scanned them using the banned app,” he said.

Sawant has also said that the organisations affiliated to the BJP were on forefront demanding to ban the Chinese products. “The ‘so called patriots’ were leading the campaign. The recent revelation about the potential deal between an Indian industrialist

and TikTok, too has brought the real face of BJP to the fore,” he said.

tags
top news
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Explained: What is Interpol red notice and how it will affect Nirav Modi’s wife
Explained: What is Interpol red notice and how it will affect Nirav Modi’s wife
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app
‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes Indian roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes Indian roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In