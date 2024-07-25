 Stonehenge, Avebury, will not be listed as world heritage in danger: UNESCO | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stonehenge, Avebury, will not be listed as world heritage in danger: UNESCO

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 25, 2024 11:35 AM IST

The Stonehenge, which is one of the most popular prehistoric structures, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986

The 46th World Heritage Committee has decided against including Stonehenge, Avebury, and associated sites in the United Kingdom on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The Stonehenge is one of the most popular prehistoric structures. (AP)
The Stonehenge is one of the most popular prehistoric structures. (AP)

“The site Stonehenge, Avebury and Associated Sites (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) has not been inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger,” a UNESCO spokesperson said after a discussion on it at the committee’s meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Stonehenge is one of the most popular prehistoric structures. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986. The site was nominated to be added to the World Heritage in Danger list because of a road improvement scheme including the construction of a tunnel and an open four-lane motorway within the Stonehenge component.

A World Heritage Committee report recommended the inclusion of the site on the danger list as the contract for the road improvement has been awarded. It said the preparatory works in the vicinity had commenced, and the state party had not prepared, in consultation with the World Heritage Centre and the advisory bodies, a set of corrective measures, including modifying the scheme.

UNESCO website describes Stonehenge as the most architecturally sophisticated prehistoric stone circle in the world and Avebury the largest. “Together with inter-related monuments, and their associated landscapes, they demonstrate Neolithic and Bronze Age ceremonial and mortuary practices resulting from around 2000 years of continuous use and monument building between circa 3700 and 1600 BC. As such they represent a unique embodiment of our collective heritage.”

The Niokolo-Koba National Park in Senegal was removed from the List of World Heritage in Danger. Inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1981 for its unique biodiversity and exceptional ecosystems, Niokolo-Koba National Park faced a series of threats including wildlife depletion.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Stonehenge, Avebury, will not be listed as world heritage in danger: UNESCO
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On