Stop harassing people for tweets: Supreme Court pulls up Tripura govt

Stop harassing people for their tweets, the Supreme Court on Monday told the Tripura government after being informed about a spate of notices issued by the police to the family members of activists, journalists, and several others over their social media posts on the communal violence that broke out in the state in October last year.

“What’s this? Stop harassing people like this for [their] tweets. Everyone should not be made to run to the Supreme Court. If this is not harassment, what else it is? We will ask your home secretary and superintendent of police to appear before us on screen and give explanations if you don’t follow our orders,” a bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, cautioned the lawyer appearing for the Tripura government.

The bench, which included justice Surya Kant, was livid after it was apprised of the fact that the state police was issuing notices to the family members of activists and journalists who were given protection from arrest by the top court.

Advocate Shahrukh Alam, appearing for activist-journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan, his mother, and a few other members of his family, submitted before the bench that after the court on January 10 restrained the Tripura government from taking any coercive steps against Khan, police sent notices to his family members.

Advocate Shuvodeep Roy, representing the state, responded that he was yet to receive instructions from the authorities concerned about issuance of notices to Khan’s family members.

But this submission failed to cut ice with the bench. “It is a very innocuous thing to say that you don’t have instructions... that is what you say in this court and in the state, you keep issuing notices to everyone,” retorted the court.

The bench was emphatic that when it has protected Khan and some other petitioners in the cases over tweets and other social media posts, there is no reason why the police should issue notices under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. A notice under Section 41A is sent to summon a party named in a complaint.

“Once we have passed some orders covering this issue, you must show some responsibility...show some deference to the orders of this court. You cannot defy our orders in a manner like this by issuing notices to everyone else in the same facts of the case after our injunction,” the bench told the state’s counsel.

At this point, solicitor general Tushar Mehta appeared and gave an assurance on behalf of the Tripura government. “I am now here my lords. I will ensure that the orders of this court are complied with in letter and spirit,” Mehta submitted.

The court on Monday took up an application filed by Khan against a police notice seeking his appearance in Agartala for investigations in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his tweets on the communal violence in the state.

Khan’s lawyer Alam pointed out that the SP concerned claimed he was unaware of the January 10 order suspending any coercive step against the activist-journalist in this case. Alam added that the notice under Section 41A CrPC was issued in the name of Khan’s mother since the house was in her name.

Roy conceded that the state police was oblivious of the January 10 order since the order was not passed in their presence, and asked the court to “hold over” the matter for two weeks.

The bench responded: “What do you mean by that we should hold over when your police have issued him a notice for today?” It then proceeded to pass a fresh order restraining the state police from acting in pursuance of its new notice to Khan.

Alam further mentioned a clutch of notices sent by the police to Twitter seeking details of social media posts and the account holders behind them. “They are now issuing notices to everyone. Even a schoolboy has been sent a notice. Some of them are already before this court and some of them are in the process (of petitioning it) ,” she submitted.

The court asked Alam to have such petitions formally registered for listing while giving her liberty to mention them if any urgent orders are required.

The Supreme Court, through separate orders, has protected several journalists, activists, and lawyers who were booked by the state police for their reports and social media posts on the October violence in the state. The Tripura Police invoked UAPA provisions against over 100 people for their comments on social media regarding violence. The government has sought to project that there was no real incident of violence.

A petition, filed by a lawyer who has sought an independent probe into the violence, is also pending consideration in the top court. Opposing the plea, the state government last month filed an affidavit and questioned his motive behind approaching the Supreme Court now when he chose to maintain silence during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

