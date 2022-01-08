Stop worrying about credit: Anurag Thakur jabs Mamata after she claims credit for cancer institute in Kolkata

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks concerning the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago.

In a swipe at Banerjee, Thakur said that as a chief minister she should know the difference between a temporary Covid-19 centre and a world-class cancer institute. His remarks came a day after the West Bengal CM claimed that the project was already inaugurated by her government long time ago.

“But no, neither your corona management is effective nor your statement about Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata,” Thakur wrote in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Thakur also highlighted that Bengal is the second-worst affected state in terms of the Covid-19 spread, adding that Mamata should be worrying about it instead of indulging in subjects “she was not aware of”.

दीदी @MamataOfficial जी ।



अस्थायी कोविड सेंटर और विश्वस्तरीय कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट में बहुत फर्क है और एक मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में आपसे अपेक्षा थी कि आप इस अंतर को जानती होंगी…



"Can you stop worrying about the credit and instead engage in Covid-19 management in the service of Bengal and maintain the dignity of the post?” he added.

Following the inauguration of the institute, Banerjee yesterday reminded people that the project was associated with the state government as well.

"The prime minister virtually inaugurated the project. But I would like to inform the PM that we had already inaugurated it earlier during the outbreak of pandemic when we needed a Covid centre. It helped us a lot,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

“The PM will be happy to know that the state is funding 25 per cent of the project. We have also given 11 acre of land to the CNCI for the second campus,” she added.

Banerjee, who attended the inauguration event virtually from her office, said she was invited twice by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over ₹530 crore, out of which around ₹400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25. The campus is a 460 bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment, and care.