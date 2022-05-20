Stopgap measure for children at govt school in UP who were made to sit in sun

A temporary shed and a handpump were installed at a government school in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh after reports emerged that children were made to sit in the sun due to a lack of facilities. Buddhapriya Singh, Moradabad Basic Education Officer, said that they took immediate action after receiving information about the conditions of students, reported news agency ANI. Singh said that arrangements for water and room were made.

“Now there's no issue of sitting under the sun but since we don't have a building there, we requested the municipality to provide the municipal land which is around 600m away from the school so we can establish a school there,” ANI quoted the official as saying.

“On a local level, we have made all arrangements possible and assure that no student will have to sit under the sun,” Singh added.

On Tuesday, ANI reported that children at the primary government school in Jayantipur, Moradabad district were made to sit in the sun amid scorching heat due to a lack of facilities. A teacher said that students were more in number than the facility available to accommodate them.

“We try to make students sit in shade as per the sun's direction. We have fans inside the classroom, but it gets too hot and there's darkness,” the teacher added, as quoted by ANI.

Singh had then said that the school doesn't have its own building and the administration will allot land for it. He had acknowledged that the school was being run on the temple premises, assuring that the administration will take the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

(With ANI inputs)

