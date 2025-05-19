Shimla/Dharamshala, Two people were killed in a fierce storm that swept Kangra and Mandi districts early Monday morning. The two were killed as a massive tree fell on a parked truck in the Khowa Panchayat of Nagarota Bagwan of Kangra around 4.30 am. Storm in Himachal: 2 dead as tree crushes truck in Kangra district

Sanjeev Kumar, 42, a resident of Dehra Gopipur, and Tekram Chand, 48, a resident of Ridhi Baroh, Kangra, were sleeping in the truck.

According to the eyewitnesses, both men had just returned to the truck after having tea when the tree fell on the truck, loaded with bricks, completely crushing it.

Two excavators took nearly four hours to remove the tree. Local authorities had to cut through the cabin of the truck to retrieve the bodies.

The early morning storm uprooted several electricity poles in various parts of the district, leading to widespread power outages.

Electricity Board Executive Engineer Adarsh Bhardwaj said teams were working desperately to restore electricity.

Authorities at the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district cautioned the general public and tourists not to venture to the banks of the River Beas as spill gates could be opened anytime.

Water level in the dam is rising due to rain in surrounding areas and melting glaciers, they said.

Thunderstorms in the morning led to the falling of trees in the Sundernagar area of the district. Reports of erratic electricity supply also poured in from Sundernagar.

An overcast sky loomed throughout the day in Mandi and Shimla.

Thunderstorms also lashed Kangra, Palampur, Jot, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Mandi and Sundernagar, the local Met office said.

All the same, the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Thirot Road, blocked due to flash floods in the Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti district, has been opened for vehicular traffic, police said.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh have received light rain since Sunday evening.

Mandi received 16.4 mm, Jot 15.8 mm, Kukumseri 13.2 mm, Kangra 12.4 mm, Bharmour 12 mm and Pandoh 10 mm. Kangra and Jot witnessed hailstorms as well.

Gusty winds with a speed of 37-54 kilometres per hour hit Reckong Peo, Hamirpur, Tabo, Bilaspur, Kufri, and Sundernagar.

The local Met office has issued an Orange warning, meant for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

It has also issued a Yellow warning for light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in the remaining seven districts in the state.

Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night, recording a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.