Street vendors can now move civil court challenging grievance redressal

As per the amendment proposed by the Centre in the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulations of Street Vending) Act of 2014 , a vendor can now approach a civil court if not satisfied with the grievance redressal mechanism, an official in the know of developments said.

“This amendment is being proposed to simplify the system for appeal and ensure there is no anomaly. We had invited public suggestions/objections last month on the proposed amendment. After going through the responses received, we will proceed further,” said a senior ministry official.

However, the vendors’ associations say that the amendment won’t change much.

The Act dictates that the state governments have to form one or more committees for grievance redressal or dispute resolution committees. Earlier, avendor could approach the local authority against the decision of the committee. “But this clause is now being amended and any person (vendor) aggrieved by any decision or order of the committee, can now file an appeal before the concerned civil court,” said a senior ministry official on the condition of anonymity.

“The grievance redressal committees have been set up in a few states and even they don’t function to their full extent. There is a need to ensure that the Act is properly implemented in all the states,” said national coordinator, National Street Vendors Association of India (NASVI), Arbind Singh.

The vendors’ organisation stated that there have been several instances where vendors were evicted despite having a valid certificate from the local authority or the town vending committees.

“We have written to the housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri in this regard and requested his intervention. There have been instances where vendors with valid certificates have been evicted. Even after eight years, the Act has not been properly implemented in all the states.”

A senior MoHUA official, aware of the development, said, “The state governments are responsible for the implementation of the Act in their respective regions. But the ministry keeps writing to them to implement all the provisions.” The official added that the central government is working for the welfare of street vendors.

In 2020, the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched to provide collateral-free financial assistance to street vendors, who were adversely impacted due to Covid.

“Recently, it was decided to continue the scheme till December 2024,” said the official. Earlier, March 2022 was set as a time frame before the authorities decided to continue till 2024.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs — chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — approved an increase in the loan amount from ₹5,000 to ₹ 8,100 crore. This move is expected to benefit nearly 1.2 crore citizens of Urban India, the government said in a statement last month.

As per the PM SVANidhi portal, nearly 42.23 lakh vendors have applied for the financial assistance, of which 32.05 loans were sanctioned and 29.74 lakh people have got the funds.