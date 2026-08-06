'Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen': Rahul Gandhi launches 'Ask Me Anything' on Instagram

In a fresh outreach to the GenZ, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram answering several questions, including one on the student protest in Jharkhand, and asserted that every government should listen to what students are saying.

Asked who his favourite BJP politician is, Rahul Gandhi named Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

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Posting a link to his Instagram initiative on X, Gandhi said, “Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I'll answer as many questions as I can.”

The Congress put out video clips of some of the questions Rahul Gandhi answered.

The Congress put out video clips of some of the questions he answered.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked about the student protest in Jharkhand, which is governed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, an INDIA bloc ally, Gandhi said the education system in the country has collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked about the student protest in Jharkhand, which is governed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, an INDIA bloc ally, Gandhi said the education system in the country has collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

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"The student protests that are happening in the country are against the education system. I have stated it clearly in Kota and Dehradun, and will say it in Allahabad, that our education system has collapsed; it is unaffordable and oppressive.

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"Every government, be it the central government, Congress government or Jharkhand government, should listen to what students are saying and take action to change the education system," he said.

The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 13th day on Thursday with six demonstrators on a hunger strike. Agitating students and job aspirants have formed an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the state government to resolve the impasse.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, has emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

In another query, asked about his message to young women fighting for their right to study, Gandhi said, "India's women are our strength, our biggest asset and frankly I do not appreciate the way women are treated in society, the way our education system treats our women and the way our corporate system treats our women. Women deserve equal space in every sphere of life. In fact I believe they deserve more than equal space in every sphere of life."

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The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "You be confident, you be brave, you be powerful, exactly how you are, and we are there to fully support you."

Asked who is his favourite politician from the BJP, Gandhi named Captain Amarinder Singh.

"I get along with him; he is cool. He is an expert on military history. Hello, uncle Amarinder," Gandhi said.

Asked whether the education system in India is producing enough thinkers, Gandhi said the education system is busy destroying thinkers.

"The USP of our education system now, especially since the RSS has captured it, is how not to make young Indian people think for themselves," he said.

Asked if he was Batman, Gandhi, in a lighter vein, said, "Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together!"

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To a question on which philosophy interests him the most, Gandhi said, "All the different philosophies that have shaped our Constitution from Lord Buddha, Guru Nanak Dev, Basavanna ji, Sankardev ji Dharti Abba, Birsa Munda, Periyar, Mahatma Phule, Narayana Guru ji, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Gandhiji, and so many more."

The initiative comes a day after Gandhi met a group of students who had protested last month seeking then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak and were at the receiving end of the police crackdown on July 20.

On Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the violence against protesting youngsters and that he does not have the courage to explain in Parliament what happened with the students.

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Gandhi has been regularly posting snippets from his interaction with students and parents on Instagram recently.

Over weeks, Instagram has emerged as a key political messaging platform among the political leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a coordinated push to woo GenZ, joined by several Union ministers and party leaders.