Students protest in Ullal alleging discrimination

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy, a section of students at Bharath Pre-University College in Ullal, Mangaluru, on Friday, forced closure of the institution for allegedly discriminating against Muslim students for wearing hijab.

About 30 to 40 students refused to leave the premises saying that the college authorities had allowed students with religious symbols, like tilkas (vermillion) on the forehead, inside the classes and not the girls wearing hijab.

“They come with nama (vermillion) and are allowed to sit inside, why are we asked to leave?” questioned a hijab clad student. “Shouldn’t the government be same for everybody,” she asked while refusing to leave from outside the college. Hijab-wearing students continue to be denied entry into classrooms in schools and colleges across Karnataka after the court ordered that no religious attire will be allowed in educational institutions until a final verdict is delivered.Arguments concluded after 11 days of hearing. During the Friday hearing, a senior advocate also moved a petition demanding an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleging a conspiracy behind the hijab row, however, the high court (HC) responded in negative.

At least six of the eight girls from the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi had approached the court on January 29, almost a month after they were denied entry into classes while wearing hijab.

Multiple parties have since approached the HC. The students at the Udupi government PU college on Wednesday had demanded the postponement of the upcoming examination in view of the ongoing hearing.

“Our examinations are fast approaching. They should be postponed till the HC verdict comes out on hijab row,” one of the students told the media. “We have requested the officials concerned also for postponing the examinations. The remaining students can also study better if our request is granted. We could not study in last two months as we were under tremendous mental stress,” she added.

Since the first acts of “resistance” against the ban, the issue triggering a battle between students who were trying to assert their religious identities, countering the hijab, with saffron shawls.

The face off between the classmates at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) college in Udupi on February 8 even attracted global media attention. The hijab row has since become a flashpoint of minority rights in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government has also hardened its stand on the row after its affiliate organisations from the Sangh Parivar threw its weight behind the saffron-clad students.

Several such right-wing groups had supplied saffron shawls and turbans to students at MGM college, giving orders and mobilizing numbers to counter the hijab-wearing students, HT had reported.

The murder of Bajarang Dal worker Harsha Jingade on Sunday night in Shivamogga was also linked to the tensions prevailing around the hijab row since all eight accused so far are Muslims.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the actual motive behind the crime even though several political leaders have already given it communal colour that led to riots on Monday in which mobs went on a rampage, pelting stones, brandishing swords, damaging property and hurting people in Muslim neighbourhoods.

The Udupi police on Wednesday arrested three persons for damaging the restaurant owned by the father of one of six girls from the Udupi government PU college, who had filed a petition in the HC.

The same day, the six girls said that they continue to receive threat calls as their personal details have been leaked to the media by college authorities.

The HC has reserved its orders and it remains unclear as to when it will deliver the verdict.