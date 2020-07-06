‘Study on failures will include GST, demonetisation and Covid-19’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the Narendra Modi government, calling its demonetisation policy and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) failures. He also said that these policies along with the government’s failure in handling of the coronavirus situation will be studied by the Harvard Business School.

“Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

3. GST implementation. pic.twitter.com/fkzJ3BlLH4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2020

He also attached a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, superimposing a graph which shows the number of Covid-19 cases rising in the country and India reaching the third spot globally.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over the Covid-19 situation in the country, comparing its policies with those of the western countries. He has also held a series of talks with public intellectuals and business leaders where Gandhi accused the government of centralising the power. He also talked about the migrant workers and the poor people who were hurt the most by the Covid-19 lockdown.

When the number of Covid-19 cases crossed the five lakh mark last month, Gandhi had said that the Modi government is refusing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gandhi posted a media report on his Twitter handle in support of his comments and remarked that while coronavirus is rapidly spreading into new parts of the country, the government “has no plan to defeat it”.

The prime minister is silent, Gandhi had tweeted.

During a conversation with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns in June, Gandhi had accused the central government of taking decisions unilaterally. “We have a government which takes decisions unilaterally. It decided to impose a hard lockdown and the result was for everyone to see. You had thousands of migrant workers walking thousands of kilometres to their hometowns. This type of episodic leadership is very very disruptive,” he had said.

India, meanwhile, went past Russia in terms of the number of Covid-19 infections to become the third biggest hotspot of the coroanvirus disease. The grim milestone came after four consecutive days of record highs in new cases of Covid-19.

The country reported 24,422 new cases and 421 new deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 697,284 and fatalities to 19,700.

Public health experts, however, say that while India has a high Covid-19 caseload, its case fatality rate, at 2.8%, is much lower than the global average of 4.7%.