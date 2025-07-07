Studying in mother tongue instils strong values, says CJI Gavai

Studying in one’s mother tongue leads to a deeper understanding of subjects and helps build strong values that stay with you for life, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai said on Sunday during a visit to his alma mater in Mumbai amid rising language politics in Maharashtra. The CJI was visiting the school on an invitation from his former classmates Vinayak Joshi and Satish Saraf (PTI)

“My education in my mother tongue has never had any adverse effect on my professional journey,” the CJI said at Girgaon’s Chikitsak Samuh Shirodkar School, where he studied from class 3 to 7.

“Learning in one’s mother tongue helps build a strong foundation. Once that is firm, you can stand in any situation,” the CJI said.

Gavai’s comments came amid a raging row in Maharashtra over the Mahayuti government’s bid to introduce Hindi as a compulsory third language class 1, in line with the National Education Policy, 2020. The two government resolutions to introduce Hindi were, however, scrapped on June 29.

Language is an emotive issue in Maharashtra, which emerged from the cauldron of an agitation for a separate state for Marathi-speaking people in the 1950s. Since then, the question of Marathi language and the “Marathi manoos” – or common man – has been central to the politics of the state and especially its capital Mumbai, with late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray repeatedly using linguistic and regional identity to fan protests that often turned violent.

“Just a few days after I was sworn in as CJI (on May 14), Justice Madhav Jamdar from the Bombay high court told me that Vinayak Joshi wanted to invite me back to school. That invitation meant a lot to me,” the CJI said as he walked through the corridors and classrooms where he had spent a significant part of his childhood.

Sitting on a wooden bench in room number 101 on the first floor, which served as his classroom in class 4, the CJI notice a chawl window he used to see as a student too. “It reminds me of what I had said in court while hearing the Colaba jetty case – about ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ (our Mumbai) and ‘Tyanchi Mumbai’ (their Mumbai),” he said.

He added that he was initially inclined to dismiss the petition against the proposed jetty and passenger terminal near Radio Club in Colaba – a posh, upmarket neighbourhood, “but during the arguments, a senior lawyer described it as a fight between ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ and ‘Tyanchi Mumbai’. I told them, Aamchi Mumbai doesn’t live in Colaba near the Taj Hotel. That’s Tyanchi Mumbai. Aamchi Mumbai lives in Girgaon, in Dadar – in the heart of the city”.