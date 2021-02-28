Subordinate legislation: Power invoked by govt to ratify rules
The new rules for social media intermediaries, over the top platforms (such as Netflix and Hotstar) and digital news media publishers have been cleared as a “subordinate legislation”. A subordinate legislation is a power invoked by the government to ratify new rules.
“Subordinate legislation is the legislation made by an authority subordinate to the legislature… Most of the enactments provide for the powers for making rules, regulations, bye-laws or other statutory instruments which are exercised by the specified subordinate authorities. Such legislation is to be made within the framework of the powers so delegated by the legislature and is, therefore, known as delegated or subordinate legislation,” the Rajya Sabha Website sates.
These rules do not necessarily have to be debated by Parliament; they only have to be placed at floor of the house. The central government has invoked section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to issue the new guidelines. The sweeping changes will impact all sectors and while increasing accountability of the platforms, they also give the ministry of information and broadcasting take down powers, which until now has only rested with the ministry of electronics and information technology.
Experts say that the move is an executive overreach and the take down powers for websites have no legislative basis. According to them, the ambit of section 69(A) only extends to government agencies and intermediaries. ht
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for ‘conspiracy’ to kill activist Sushil Pandit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subordinate legislation: Power invoked by govt to ratify rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media houses’ sites to come under ambit of Section 69(A) of IT Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief flies Mirage 2000 to mark second anniversary of Balakot operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Party is getting weak, say Congress 'letter writers'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AG Venugopal refuses nod for contempt proceedings against ex-CJI Gogoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices record 16th hike this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Odisha, 25 students of a technical university test Covid-19 positive
- Officials in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla in Sambalpur district said 25 students including a girl student tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 2 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake Co-Win site surfaces as Centre is all set to open registration for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actively pursuing Airbus to begin manufacturing in India: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat set for local body polls; AAP, AIMIM emerge as dark horses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media content blocking provision not new, clarifies Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad says 'will continue my fight for J&K statehood'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which private hospitals are Covid-19 vaccine centres? Govt releases list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox