Sudeeksha case: 2 held, cops say accident due to ‘speeding’

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:33 IST

Greater Noida/Bulandshahr: The police on Sunday arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman, who was studying in the US, in a road accident near Aurangabad town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district last week .

Deepak Solanki, 28, a construction contractor and a resident of Gulaothi town, was allegedly riding a motorcycle and his mason, 50-year-old Raju of Bulandshahr dehat, was riding pillion when the accident took place on Chirora Road in Aurangabad on August 10.

They were arrested soon after relatives of Sudeeksha Bhati identified them. Although the family had earlier claimed that motorcyclists had harassed Sudeeksha and that led to the accident, a probe by a four-member special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Bulandshahr police found that the cause of the accident was speeding.

Sudeeksha was pursuing an undergraduate course in entrepreneurship from Babson College, Massachusetts, on a ₹3.80 crore scholarship. Her death had sparked a storm in nUttar Pradesh with political parties questioning the law and order situation in the state.

Police said that two days after the accident, the suspects had modified the motorcycle when they learnt that the police was on the lookout for a Royal Enfield bike. On Sunday, the police recovered their motorcycle.

Santosh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bulandshahr, said at a press conference on Sunday that the police had scanned CCTV footage and established that the accident took place at 8.44 am.

“Police scanned 12 CCTV cameras and found Sudeeksha and her cousin travelling on a motorcycle at 8:25 am. The same camera captured Solanki on an Enfield at 8.17 am on the same route and picked up Raju from near Arif Hospital and later, Sudeeksha’s motorcycle crossed them,” he said.

“The two motorcycles were moving in the same direction and covered 10.5 kilometres in nine minutes on a busy road which showed that both them were speeding,” he said.

The accident took place when the Royal Enfield bike overtook he two-wheeler Sudeeksha and her cousin were riding.

“Solanki said that a tempo traveller ahead of him had applied a sudden brake. forcing him to brake suddenly too causing the motorcycle on which Sudeeksha was to collide with them near Bhavsi bridge. Seeing the accident and the injured, Solanki said he fled the spot due to fear,” said the SSP.

With news that police was looking for Royal Enfield motorcycles, he went on make changes to the vehicle . “On August 12, I went to a local mechanic and got the wheels, silencer, and number plate changed. I also laminated the motorcycle with white stickers to disguise the identity,” he allegedly told the police.

Solanki was constructing a banquet hall near Khanpur road and he was on the way there when the accident took place, said police.

The two suspects were produced before the magistrate and sent to jail, said the SHO.

On Sudeeksha’s father Jitendra Bhati’s complaint, the police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence), among others.

Jitendra Bhati said that he was satisfied with the police investigation. “My brother and his son identified the suspects. We demand the government to make an institution in Sudeeksha’s name so that local girls can get inspiration to study and do good in their lives,” he said.