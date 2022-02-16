Home / India News / Sudhakar inaugurates facility for bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru
Sudhakar inaugurates facility for bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru

The health minister also participated in the foundation-laying ceremony of the ICU that is being constructed at a cost of 4 crore from the contribution of a philanthropist at the Kidwai hospital.
Karnataka health minister Sudhakar said that bone marrow transplant is unaffordable to poor patients at private hospitals. (HT file)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru

On International Childhood Cancer Day on Tuesday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated a bone marrow transplant (BMT) facility at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

“It is very crucial for kids battling cancer to get timely and right care. To ensure that no child battling cancer is deprived of treatment a bone marrow transplant centre has been set up in Kidwai which will provide free treatment for kids from poor families,” said Sudhakar.

Sudhakar said that bone marrow transplant is unaffordable to poor patients at private hospitals. “The new facility at Kidwai will ensure no one is deprived of cancer treatment. Two kids have already received treatment and more people will avail treatment here in coming days,” he added.

He further said that people from across the state come to Kidwai for cancer treatment which has increased the burden on Kidwai. “To address this and increase the accessibility of quality cancer treatment across the state we are planning to set up regional centres in all districts. We already have regional centres in Tumkur, Kalburgi, Shivamogga and Mysore. The one in Belagavi will start this year,” he added.

Sudhakar said that childhood cancer is one of the major causes of death among kids and adolescents across the world, especially in developing countries. “Lack of early diagnosis and timely treatment are the main reasons behind fatality,” he added.

