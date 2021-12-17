Suggestions on Covid strategy not implemented, says House panel

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The committee, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, said it had suggested the government should draw up a national plan under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for quick response to such a crisis.
Published on Dec 17, 2021 02:10 AM IST
ByMalavika P.M, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs on Thursday expressed concern over the not-implementation of 15 recommendations it had made on Covid strategy in its previous report.

“The Committee expresses its concern over the non-implementation of 15 of its recommendations contained in Chapter-III and desires the ministry should take necessary action and furnish convincing replies... within a time frame of three months after presentation of the report,” the panel said in its report.

The committee, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, said it had suggested the government should draw up a national plan under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for quick response to such a crisis. “The Committee notes that NDMA had prepared the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) in May, 2016 which was revised in November, 2019, i.e. before the onset of Covid-19 pandemic in India. The committee recommends the NDMA may revise NDMP to include the lessons learned and experience gained in the management of Covid-19.”

