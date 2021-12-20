How prisoner Sukesh Chandrashekhar pulled off a 200 crore heist

Chandrashekar was first arrested in 2017 by Delhi Police for allegedly duping an AIADMK leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping his party retain its two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officials.

HT spoke to officials in Delhi’s jails, the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate that are investigating the case to piece together what has emerged thus far, and the glaring gaps that are now apparent.

BARRACK 204

There are three jail complexes under Delhi prisons -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. The number of prisoners, between 2 and 5, in each cell, depends on its size. A barrack could therefore hold between 10 and 50 prisoners. In official jail records, only one prisoner, underworld don Chhota Rajan is lodged in a barrack and separated from the others because of the threat to his life. Rajan is lodged in Tihar’s sub-jail number 2. But within the prison, and omitted in official jail records, the police investigation has revealed that Chandrashekhar was allotted a barrack by two jail superintendents, who have now been arrested. Jail records were also tampered with to show that he was sharing the barrack with 4 other prisoners. The barrack where he was lodged could easily accommodate at least 25 prisoners. The three jail complexes in Delhi have a sanctioned capacity of 10024 but hold around 20000 prisoners. Every cell or barrack in Tihar holds more than its sanctioned capacity of inmates but despite this, Chandrashekhar had bribed jail officials to allow him to stay alone and conduct his activities from there.

CCTV CAMERAS

The multiple CCTV cameras in the barrack where Chandrashekhar was lodged were switched off or covered with a towel. A jail warder had reported to the deputy superintendent that water bottles and towels had covered the view of cameras in barrack 204 but there was no action on his complaint.

PHONES SMUGGLED

A phone is a prohibited item inside the prison. Chandrashekhar used cell phone apps to spoof numbers and then pose as a senior government official while calling Aditi Singh.

Every prisoner inside the jail is meant to be checked by staff of the Delhi prisons and personnel of the Tamil Nadu state police (TSP). The TSP personnel, brought on deputation to Delhi, are posted at the prison gates to ensure that local Delhi residents, who comprise a majority of the prison staff, do not help prisoners smuggle prohibited items, often by hiding them in their body cavities. All visitors, except the jail superintendent, are checked at the gate by the TSP personnel. Each sub-jail is headed by a jail superintendent, who is assisted by junior officers such as deputy and assistant superintendents, head warder and warders. Taking advantage of the practice of TSP allowing jail superintendents inside without being frisked, the phones may have been smuggled by the two superintendents themselves and personally handed to Chandrashekhar. The two superintendents in question headed the jail administration in 2020 and 2021.

MEETINGS HELD IN THE SUPERINTENDENT’s OFFICE

Prisoners in Delhi jails are only allowed to sit on the floor and not on the chairs inside the offices of the superintendent or deputy superintendents. The police interrogation revealed that Chandrashekhar sat inside the office of the superintendent and controlled the jail where he was lodged. To prevent evidence of Chandrashekhar’s working from inside the superintendent’s office and the clout he wielded, curtains were used to block the view of the CCTV cameras in the office.

MEETINGS WHERE THE CON WAS PLANNED

Prisoners are allowed to meet their family members twice a week in an interview room near the gate. For almost a year, since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, the visits were initially cancelled and later restricted to once a week. Delhi police investigation has revealed that the two jail superintendents allowed Chandrashekhar to meet all his accomplices inside the superintendent’s office. The meetings also happened in his barrack on all days of the week. His visitors included people who helped him pull off the scam, such as bank officers who laundered money and his friends who collected it.

WHO TRANSFERRED CHANDRASHEKHAR TO DELHI’S ROHINI JAIL

Until early 2020, Chandrashekhar was lodged within the high-security ward of Tihar jail. The high-security wards are different from normal cells or barracks. Prisoners who are booked in heinous crimes, such as terror cases, or the city’s gangsters are lodged in high-security wards where there is better security and monitoring. Sometime in February 2020, Chandrashekhar was transferred to Rohini jail and lodged in barrack 204. Many inside Delhi prisons find it surprising how a high-risk prisoner was transferred from the high-security barrack of Tihar to the Rohini complex. The fraud started after his transfer to this complex.

THE CASE AND PEOPLE ARRESTED SO FAR

At least 19 people, including two former superintendents, four deputy superintendents, the branch manager of a private bank, and Chandrashekhar’s partner actor Leena Maria Paul have been arrested in the case thus far. Police in their charge sheet has told the court that the jail superintendents were paid around ₹45-50 lakh per month for allowing Chandrashekhar to act freely inside prison. Junior jail staff such as warders and head warders were paid ₹5-10 lakh.

Between February and June 2020, Chandrashekhar posed as a senior government officer and called Aditi Singh. During several phone conversations, he had offered to bail Singh’s husband Shivinder Mohan arrested in October 2019 in a fraud case.

Chandrashekar was first arrested in 2017 by Delhi Police for allegedly duping an AIADMK leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping his party retain its two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officials.