Pune, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday alleged a ₹4,800 crore scam in the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, and demanded a white paper and an inquiry into the financial assistance scheme for women. Sule demands white paper on Ladki Bahin scheme; questions omission of beneficiaries' names

Speaking to reporters here, Sule claimed that a majority of beneficiaries have been omitted from the scheme, under which women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than ₹2.5 lakh, are provided a monthly sum of ₹1,500.

"Around 25 to 26 lakh names have been removed from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, of which nearly two lakh are from Pune. I want to ask the government, on what basis were the forms initially accepted, and now, on what parameters have the names been omitted?" she said.

She further pointed out that even male applicants were enrolled in the scheme, which is meant exclusively for women.

"Was the government unable to differentiate between male and female applicants? What kind of software was used, and who deployed this mechanism? This entire matter should be thoroughly probed," the Baramati MP said.

Alleging a ₹4,800-crore scam in the scheme, Sule said she would urge the chief minister to release a CAG report, a white paper, and initiate an inquiry into the matter.

"If the state government fails to do this, we will be left with no option but to approach Delhi. Unfortunately, this seems necessary. I am, however, confident that the chief minister will take action," she said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme should voluntarily withdraw their names, and action should be taken against men who had enrolled for it.

Sule said, "Bhujbal saheb said there is a need to take action against all those who wrongly received benefits. But who exactly are these people? When account numbers were sought, was KYC not done? Were Aadhaar cards not verified? The state government must answer where this money has gone. I am going to file a public interest litigation in this matter."

Reacting to the delimitation of wards ahead of the civic polls in the state, she alleged that wards have been divided as per the convenience of a few without keeping voters in mind.

"Wards should be constituted keeping the interests of citizens and their convenience in mind," said the NCP leader, who met Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to discuss the ward delimitation earlier in the day.

On the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Sule said that some people had met him over breakfast before his resignation.

"He has not been reachable since. We tried to contact him through his family members, but could not speak to anyone," she said.

Asked about the non-operational flyover on Sinhgad Road, she alleged that despite several follow-ups on multiple developmental issues, the government was doing nothing.

"They are only busy breaking parties, families, and now wards. They are all engaged in the politics of breaking," she said.

