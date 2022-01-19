Supreme Court commutes death citing haste in trial judge decision

Not giving an accused a fair opportunity to defend himself amounts to travesty of justice, held the Supreme Court as it commuted the death sentence awarded to a man in Madhya Pradesh who raped and killed a minor girl in April 2017.

Noting the haste with which the accused was convicted and sentenced on the same day by the trial judge, a bench headed by justice L Nageswara Rao said, “It is travesty of justice as the appellant was not given a fair opportunity to defend himself. This is a classic case indicating the disturbing tendency of trial courts adjudicating criminal cases involving rape and murder in haste. It is trite law that an accused is entitled for a fair trial which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

However, considering the barbaric and savage manner of the crime and the tender age of the victim who was suffocated to death, the bench directed the appellant to remain in jail for 30 years without remission.

The incident took place in the intervening night of April 14-15, 2017 when the victim went missing while she was returning from a house function with her parents and two brothers. Her body was recovered the other day with severe injuries on her private parts and body. There were two persons who committed the ghastly crime but as the appeal was pending, one accused died leaving the appellant to pursue the appeal.

The bench, also comprising of justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna, noted that both the trial court and Madhya Pradesh high court considered the gravity of the crime and sentenced the appellant to death without considering the mitigating circumstances and probability of reformation and rehabilitation, considered essential yardsticks while deciding punishment in offences carrying death sentence. In the present case, the appellant was charged with murder which is punishable with death. Besides, he was convicted for other provisions under the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

“The appellant was aged 25 years on the date of commission of the offence and belongs to a scheduled tribe community, eking his livelihood by doing manual labour. No evidence has been placed by the prosecution on record to show that there is no probability of rehabilitation and reformation of the Appellant and the question of an alternative option to death sentence is foreclosed. The Appellant had no criminal antecedents before the commission of crime for which he has been convicted. There is nothing adverse that has been reported against his conduct in jail,” the top court said.

“The death sentence requires to be commuted to life imprisonment. However, taking into account the barbaric and savage manner in which the offences of rape and murder were committed by the appellant on a hapless 11-year-old girl, the appellant is sentenced to life imprisonment for a period of 30 years during which he shall not be granted remission,” the judges ruled.

The Court underlined the important of Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which requires the accused to be given an opportunity to make representation against the sentence to be imposed on him. “A bifurcated hearing for convicting and sentencing is necessary to provide an effective opportunity to the accused. Adequate opportunity to produce relevant material on the question of death sentence shall be provided to the accused by the trial court,” said justice Rao, writing the judgment for the bench.

In the present case, the Sessions Judge, Dindori convicted the accused and sentenced them to death on the same day in November 2017.