Supreme Court commutes death for child rapist over possibility of reform

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment for a 40-year-old man who brutally raped and murdered a minor girl, weighing the possibility of his reform and rehabilitation.The court further imposed a condition that he will not be granted remission till he has undergone minimum 30 years in prison.

Hearing the appeal filed by convict Pappu, who raped and killed a seven-year-old in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh in 2015, a three-judge bench headed by justice AM Khanwilkar said: “His unblemished jail conduct and having a family of wife, children and aged father would also indicate towards the probability of his reformation.”

Looking at the fact that the convict was aged 33-34 years at the time of the incident, the bench, also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, said: “It would be just and proper to award the punishment of imprisonment for life to the appellant for the offence under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) while providing for actual imprisonment for a minimum period of 30 years.”

The Allahabad high court, in its order of October 2017, had noted the gruesome facts of the case and upheld the trial court’s death penalty punishment. While upholding the conviction for the offences of rape, murder under the IPC and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the court disapproved of the manner in which the trial court and high court failed to discuss the mitigating factors while proceeding to pronounce death sentence.

Justice Maheshwari, who authored the 98-page judgment, said, “It would have been immensely useful and pertinent if the high court, while taking up the question of confirmation of death sentence and making several comments in regard to the abhorrent nature of crime and its repulsive impact on society, would have also given due consideration to the equally relevant aspect pertaining to mitigating factors before arriving at a conclusion that option of any other punishment than the capital one was foreclosed.”

The bench said: “The heinous nature of crime definitely discloses aggravating circumstances, particularly when the manner of its commission shows depravity and shocks the conscience.”

At the same time, the judges held, “The appellant has no criminal antecedents, comes from a very poor socio-economic background, has a family comprising of wife, children and aged father, and has unblemished jail conduct. When all these factors are added together and it is also visualized that there is nothing on record to rule out the probability of reformation and rehabilitation of the appellant, in our view, it would be unsafe to treat this case as falling in ‘rarest of rare’ category.”

The trial court convicted the appellant on December 7, 2016 and the next day sentenced him to death. Having gone through the trial court order, the top court said, “The approach of the trial court had been that the accused-appellant was about 33-34 years of age at the time of occurrence and was supposed to be sensible. The trial court would observe that ‘if such heinous crime is committed by him, it is not justifiable to show any sort of mercy in the punishment’. In other words, the impugned orders awarding and confirming death sentence could only be of assumptive conclusions, where it has been assumed that death sentence has to be awarded because of the ghastly crime and its abhorrent nature.”

