Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking postponement of Bihar assembly polls

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:41 IST

The Supreme Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking postponement of Bihar Assembly Elections to be held in October-November citing the coronavirus crisis. The court expressed confidence that the election commission must be considering all aspects before taking the decision to hold polls.

The PIL was filed by one Avinash Thakur who urged the top court to call for a report from the EC on the prevailing conditions in the state and whether it was feasible to hold elections there.

A 3-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, “The EC will take care of every situation. They must be considering everything. This kind of petition we cannot entertain under Article 32.”

The petitioner represented by lawyer Neeraj Shekhar then sought permission from the court to move representation to the EC. The Court said that this right is always available to the petitioner but refused to pass any order to the effect. Finally, the petitioner withdrew the PIL.

Several political parties in Bihar, mostly from the opposition, have sought deferment of the polls citing the pandemic and expressed fears that holding polls at this stage might pose a grave health risk to the population.

However, the election commission recently released a set of instructions restricting mass mobilization in election campaigning and other protocols for campaigning keeping the need for social distancing in mind.

The number of polling booths has also been increased to 1.06 lakh, with creation of additional 33,797 auxiliary booths, apart from the existing 72727 booths in the state with an eye on avoiding crowding on the election day.

6.58 lakh polling personnel have been enlisted for poll duty. The process for assigning poll related works to the polling personnel will start once the election schedule is announced, possibly by mid-September .