Supreme Court fines states over vacant posts in consumer courts

New Delhi: The “bureaucratic hurdle” has impeded filling vacancies in the consumer courts and officers responsible for this must be penalised to get things moving, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while imposing varying monetary fines up to ₹1.5 lakh on several states for not making appointments in these courts within the fixed timeline.

“The fundamental problem is the bureaucratic hurdle. The bureaucratic hurdle will not let things happen. The courts keep pushing the officers but still they don’t get pushed...bureaucracy understands no other language unless cost is imposed. This is the only thing that works and we can say this with our experience of 20 years. You recover the monetary penalty from the officers concerned and then, they understand,” lamented a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh.

The bench was livid over the fact that despite giving two months in December for making appointments of presidents, members, nodal officers and other support staff of the consumer courts, most states and Union territories have neither filled vacancies nor bothered to submit the latest status reports.

“We have to be merciless with you now. It is clear that states are not taking our directions seriously. So, we will have to do something to make sure they start taking our orders seriously. We are going to impose exemplary costs on the states which can be recovered from the officers responsible,” said the bench.

The remarks came after the court went through the report submitted by the two lawyers (amicus curiae) appointed to assist it in the matter registered suo motu (on its own motion) last year on the alleged “inaction of the government” in appointing members of the consumer courts and providing such fora with adequate infrastructure.

In their report, senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayan and advocate Aditya Narain apprised the bench of the failure by 11 states in reporting about status of vacancies while 19 states and UTs were yet to appoint nodal officers for ensuring proper utilisation of funds meant to upgrade the infrastructure of the consumer courts. According to this report, there are around 400 posts vacant across 22 states and UTs which filed the status reports on vacancies.

At this, several states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, sought one “last chance” to abide with the December order but the court made it clear that all the defaulting states and UTs must cough up penalties for their non-compliance.

“This last after last doesn’t work...We want to bring discipline. After all, this is the highest court of the land. Timelines will have to be respected. You don’t take timelines seriously. You waste our time...We are not sparing anyone. We have realised that there are only things that make the mare go. First, impose a cost and preferably ask for recovery from officers and second, ask the concerned secretary to appear,” commented an anguished bench.

In its order, the court recorded that most states do not appreciate the importance of timelines and that costs must be imposed on all states that have not complied with its December order in full. The bench then directed that the states which have not filed their affidavits till date and have also not complied with the previous directions would have to shell out ₹1.5 lakh while the states that have submitted their affidavits after February 14 will cough up ₹1 lakh. Similarly, other states and UTs were imposed with penalties ranging between ₹5,000 to ₹50,000, depending on the extent of their compliance.

The bench further directed defaulting states and UTs to file their compliance reports within four weeks, failing which their concerned secretaries would have to appear before the court. It also said that the penalties should be paid by states and UTs within two weeks and that this money will be deposited with the Supreme Court Mediation Centre.

In October last year, the bench reproached the Union government for creating an “imbroglio” over functioning of the tribunals and making “citizens suffer in the bargain”, observing that it should abolish all tribunals if the judiciary is compelled to make appointments in these bodies to keep them alive. The bench called it “very unfortunate” that the Supreme Court is being called on to fill vacancies in tribunals, which is the primary job of the government that has framed legislations and rules for these forums.

It also referred to the August 11, 2021 order laying down a timeline of eight weeks for filling up of around 800 vacancies in consumer courts across the country, adding the schedule should be strictly adhered to by the Centre and states. Subsequently, the court started monitoring the progress of making appointments, directing states to submit their status reports with respect of vacancies and creation of sufficient infrastructure.

The top court has been repeatedly pulling up the Central government over the shortage of manpower and lack of infrastructure in consumer courts across the country

A CJI-led bench had in August and September 2021 put the Union government in the dock over “making tribunals virtually defunct” by not filling up vacancies. The government is “emasculating tribunals” by not filling up vacancies in them, it said while hearing a separate bunch of cases. The CJI-led bench is also taking stock of appointments across various tribunals.

