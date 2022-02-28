Supreme Court gives Centre, Tripura govt final chance to settle land dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre and Tripura government one last opportunity to settle the dispute over a piece of land in Agartala, which is currently occupied by Assam Rifles, and hinted at hearing the suit filed by the Union government in 2015 if talks between the two sides failed to make any progress.

The dispute pertains to a suit filed by the Union of India against the Tripura government over a piece of land in possession of Assam Rifles, measuring 121.358 acres at Mauja Bhati, Abhoy Nagar. This land was transferred to Assam Rifles by a Presidential Order in November 1951. It has since remained with them.

However, a full-blown legal battle broke out after the Tripura government in 2005 claimed in its revenue records that the land belongs to its administration. The Assam Rifles challenged this order under the Tripura Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, which was reiterated in 2013. This led to the suit filed by the Union government on behalf of Assam Rifles in the Supreme Court in 2015.

When the suit came up for hearing on January 31, the Tripura government represented by senior advocate Rana Mukherjee sought an adjournment on the ground that a committee constituted by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has examined the issue, held a meeting on November 22, and submitted a report in December last year asking Tripura to regularise the land in favour of the Assam Rifles. As the decision was not acceptable to the state, a communication was issued to the committee on January 27 to review its decision.

The top court had then directed the state government not to make it a “prestige issue and an issue of ego” and settle the matter “in the larger interest of the country”.

The bench, comprising justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna, had also adjourned the matter for two weeks after solicitor general Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre said that talks were ongoing to resolve the matter.

On Monday, the Centre’s counsel said that talks between Union home minister Amit Shah and Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb “are moving in the positive direction”.

Seeking an adjournment of another two weeks, Mehta said: “Possibly after this round of meeting, the court may not be required to adjudicate on the dispute (in the suit). It will be settled by the next date of hearing.”

The court, however, wished to know the progress achieved since its last order on January 31. “What is the sanctity of our order when we said no further adjournment shall be granted? Earlier also, there was a settlement following which the state backed out. We do not know if for the sake of adjournment, this request is being made. We do not know what has been the development so far,” the bench remarked.

To this, Mehta said: “Earlier, the meeting was held between members of the committee. But at present, the political executives are meeting – Union home minister and chief minister – executive decisions do take some time to iron out creases. The next meeting is to be held on March 8.”

Senior advocate Rana Mukherjee, who appeared for the Tripura government, was not privy to the developments of the meeting. However, he informed the court that a solution is almost on the anvil and will be settled in the coming days.

Amid repeated adjournments and with no clarity on the progress made between the Centre and the state, a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said: “Even on an earlier occasion, we have shown our displeasure for adjourning the matter. It still appears that the message has not reached the concerned authorities and just adjournment is sought on the ground that talks for settlement are going on.”

Giving both sides a final opportunity to settle the dispute, the bench posted the matter for March 22 and said: “Despite our strong reservation, in the interest of justice and as a last chance, we adjourn the matter. We make it clear that if the matter is not settled amicably, we shall proceed with the hearing of the suit (by Centre) which has been pending since 2015.”

Initially, the land in question possessed by Assam Rifles measured 169.179 acres. Later, close to 46 acres land was purchased by the state government leaving about 121 acres in the present dispute. The state contended that this land was its property even though it never objected to the same being possessed by Assam Rifles. The state relied on the order of May 25, 2005 passed by Director, Land Records and Settlement declaring it as state land.

The Centre, on the other hand, maintained that in a state survey conducted in the year 1983-84, the revenue department of Tripura recorded the title/ownership over the land in dispute in favour of police department of central government. Further, the Centre argued that the May 2005 order of the state violated North Eastern Area (Reorganization) Act, 1971 as it entrenched upon the issue of deployment of armed forces – a subject falling under the Union List in the Constitution.