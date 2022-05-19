Supreme Court grants interim bail to SP leader Azam Khan

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case of alleged forgery, giving him to approach the concerned trial court within two weeks for regular bail.

The court, exercising its extraordinary powers under Article 142 for doing complete justice, extended protection to Khan by granting him interim bail till the time his regular bail plea is decided. In the event his bail gets rejected, the top court ordered that the interim bail order will remain in force for two weeks after the said order on regular bail is passed.

The order was passed by a bench of justices L Nageswara R​ao and BR Gavai on a petition moved by Khan, where he alleged that there was political witch-hunt against him by the state as the latest FIR of 2020 was the 88th criminal case filed against him.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Khan along with advocate Nizam Pasha, pointed out that the case presented a “worrisome” situation. “As many as 85 false and frivolous FIRs were filed against him in the two years after the Bharatiya Janata Party came into power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, and 81 of these were filed just during the period immediately prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha election and immediately thereafter,” the petition filed by Khan stated.

Khan has secured bail in 87 cases. The top court, while hearing this matter, noted a coincidence that every time Khan was to be released from jail, a new case was slapped against him in which he would get arrested. The court also expressed anguish after Khan informed that the Allahabad high court was not pronouncing its order on bail after reserving it on December 4 last year, which the SC observed as “travesty of justice”. Earlier this month, the Allahabad HC pronounced its order granting bail, but Khan could not be released as before that, the state arrested him in connection with a fresh case.

The case in which Khan was granted bail on Thursday pertains to cheating and forgery registered in March 2020, for which he was arrested two years ago.

During the hearing, the bench observed, “Why this coincidence that every time he has to come out, there is a new case.”

The state government of Uttar Pradesh told the court that the accused was a “hardened criminal” and had even threatened the investigating officers.

Khan is currently a sitting member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly from Rampur constituency and claimed in the petition that he has been made the victim of “political vendetta at the hands of the BJP”, which currently rules in the state.

The petition said, “Multiple FIRs have been filed for the same cause of action to keep the petitioner incarcerated indefinitely. In several cases, the same first informant having relations with the BJP has registered multiple FIRs. This long list of FIRs is then placed before the courts whenever the petitioner seeks bail to prejudice the court into believing that the petitioner is a hardened criminal and history sheeter. In certain instances, FIRs and criminal cases have even been added by the state to this list, which on enquiry by the counsel for the petitioner, were found to be non-existent.”

Khan sought quashing of the 2020 FIR, adding, “The state has, in order to satisfy political vendetta, adopted all means available to purposefully delay and deny the right to personal liberty to a senior opposition leader and a legislator who is an incumbent and 10-term MLA, two-time Member of Parliament, and an erstwhile cabinet minister of the UP government across multiple terms.”