Supreme Court, hearing plea seeking postponement of civil services exam, asks petitioners to be polite and persuasive if they expect relief from UPSC

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:13 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the petitioners seeking postponement of civil services examination to be “polite and persuasive” if they expect relief from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The comments were made by the Supreme Court bench after the lawyers of the petitioners said that the UPSC is “bent upon to hold exams.

“They are duty bound to hold exam. You have to be polite and persuasive if you expect some relief from UPSC,” the court said.

The petitioners argued that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is unprecedented and extraordinary situation as they pleaded that the exams should be deferred.

The court then said that the UPSC has asked the state authorities to arrage for the transport of candidates.

The UPSC has already told the top court that it has incurred expenses of over Rs 50 crore for conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 scheduled for October 4.

In an affidavit filed on Tuesday, the commission said that any further delay would result in a huge loss to the public exchequer.

Several exams conducted by the Commission have already been postponed, but the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (CSP) 2020 was crucial to fill up vacant posts in government services, the Commission stated.