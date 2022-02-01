Supreme Court panel recommends justice Bhandari as CJ of Madras high court

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended appointment of justice MN Bhandari as the chief justice of the Madras high court.

Justice Bhandari has been serving as the acting chief justice of the Madras HC since November last year, following a controversial transfer of justice Sanjib Banerjee, who was earlier heading the court. Justice Banerjee was transferred as the chief justice of the Meghalaya high court– relatively a much smaller court than Madras. While Madras HC has the sanctioned strength of 75 judges, Meghalaya HC has four judges.

The Madras Bar Association was among many who had opposed the transfer of justice Banerjee, contending it was seen as a punitive measure. Following his transfer, justice Bhandari, whose parent high court is the Rajasthan HC, was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras HC.

A statement posted on the Supreme Court’s website on Monday stated, “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 14, 2021/ January 29, 2022 has recommended elevation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge, Madras High Court (Parent HC: Rajasthan) as chief justice of Madras High Court.”

In its deliberations on December 14, 2021 and January 29 this year, the collegium, which comprised Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and justices Uday U Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, also recommended 17 names for appointment as judges in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa high courts.

Of the 17 names for judges in the three high courts, the collegium has decided to recommend names of seven advocates as judges of the Andhra Pradesh HC. Three judicial officers and equal number of lawyers have also been recommended for appointment as judges in Madhya Pradesh HC. The Orissa HC is also set to get four more judges if the collegium’s latest recommendation is accepted by the Union government.

The Centre has the option of either accepting the recommendations of the collegium or sending them back for a review. However, if the collegium reiterates the names, the government shall have to appoint them as judges even as there is fixed timeframe for making such appointments.

As on January 5 this year, 25 high courts in the country have a 37% shortage of judges. According to the data available with the department of justice, of the total sanctioned strength of 1,098 judges, 411 remain vacant.