Supreme Court refers NGO plea to treat 25 lakh cost as donation to 3-judge bench

Four years after an NGO was asked to pay ₹25 lakh for seeking a judicial probe into an alleged corruption case involving a sitting high court judge, the Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the matter to a three-judge bench to examine whether the amount could be treated as a “donation” instead of a “penalty” to avoid harming the reputation of former judges, senior lawyers, and eminent persons associated with the non-profit.

The application was moved by Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), challenging an order passed against it by a three-judge bench on December 1, 2017. Dismissing CJAR’s petition for a judicial probe into the alleged medical college bribery scam involving the then sitting judge of the Allahabad high court, the top court said at the time: “The writ petition is dismissed with cost of ₹25 lakh to be deposited by the petitioner before the Registry of this court within six weeks where after the said amount shall be transferred to Supreme Court Bar Association Advocates’ Welfare Fund.”

Hearing the matter on Tuesday, a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said: “As the original order was passed by a bench of three judge combination, post this application for consideration of prayer (c) before a three-judge bench.”

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan appeared for the petitioner, and said, “We are not (arguing) on the amount as the same has already been deposited with the court. We are (arguing) on the amount being treated as donation and not penalty as it concerns of reputation of people involved with this movement. It is a small favour but has implication on a large number of persons.”

On January 19, 2021, the top court sought the assistance of the attorney general, who appeared during the hearing on Tuesday and supported the application. “What they want is the entire amount of ₹25 lakh be treated as donation. I personally have no objection to the amount being treated as donation.”

The bench raised concerns since the word “cost” was part of the December 2017 order, which could be modified only by another bench having minimum three judges. Venugopal supported this view and submitted that the application be sent to a larger bench.

Dhavan said, “CJAR is not a society but a platform where there are former judges as well. The word penalty will impose a stigma on people who are part of CJAR.”

The NGO’s website names former Supreme Court judge PB Sawant, former Bombay high court judge H Suresh, and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan among its patrons.

CJAR has been involved in highlighting acts of judicial impropriety and corruption. As part of that initiative, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking probe against justice SN Shukla, then sitting judge of Allahabad high court, on charges of receiving a bribe to decide a matter in favour of a Lucknow-based medical college.

The 2017 top order dismissing the petition termed it “frivolous, without any reasonable basis, and a gross abuse of the process of the court.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation later filed charges against officers of the medical college and a retired judge, IM Quddusi, in the matter. A special CBI court took cognisance of the case in July 2019.

In July 2019, the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi gave permission to federal investigators to register a first information report against justice SN Shukla, who retired on July 17, 2020.

CJAR, in its application before the top court, said: “The conspiracy into which the petitioner organisation sought an investigation subsequently led to the arrest and charge-sheeting of a retired high court judge and of the medical college owners and middlemen and the indictment of a sitting high court judge.”