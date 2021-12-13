Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Calcutta high court order giving relief to Suvendu

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Calcutta high court order restraining the West Bengal police from taking any coercive action in criminal cases pending against Leader of Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had approached the high court over seven criminal cases lodged against him by the state government and sought a stay of his arrest in those cases. The high court on September 6 gave an interim direction staying any coercive action against Adhikari even as it directed the state government to file its response within four weeks. Against this order, the state government moved the top court.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said, “Since the high court is seized of the proceedings, and the special leave petitions arise from an interlocutory order, we are not inclined to exercise the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 136 of the Constitution.”

However, the Court allowed the state to file its response before the high court and move an application to lift the stay on the arrest. “The High Court may either consider taking up the petition (pending before it) for expeditious final disposal or, in the event that it is not possible to do so, to consider any application that may be filed for modification of the interim order based on the material which is produced by the investigating officer in the affidavit-in-opposition (by the state government).”

For the state, senior advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay said, “Simply because he is of BJP, is he entitled to get this protection and call our investigation malicious. If he indulges in criminal activities all over the state, the case has to be registered, the investigation proceeded with, and the report filed. How can the high court stall investigation by directing no arrest? There are other accused who will benefit in the process.”

Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for Adhikari submitted that the FIRs registered against his client were a clear case of “regime revenge” and are ridiculous on the face of it. One of the cases is in relation to a theft of ₹5,000 and a gold chain and another FIR relates to the theft of tarpaulin sheets. One among the seven cases is an old incident in connection with the alleged suicide of his personal security officer (PSO). The deceased’s widow filed a complaint alleging the murder of her husband. However, Adhikari’s lawyers pointed out that the police, upon initial probe, concluded it to be a case of suicide.

“This is prima facie a case of victimizing a person….should the Supreme Court withdraw this case to itself because there are allegations against the state and a single judge is not good enough to hear the matter,” Salve added. In addition to the state government, even the widow of Adhikari’s former PSO filed an appeal seeking a thorough probe.

Senior advocate Anand Grover appeared for the widow. “The petitioner in the high court (Adhikari) has used the rubric of other cases to shut investigation in my case. Why should I come in the crossfire between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP,” Grover said.