Supreme Court refuses to postpone Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) saying a last-minute change would create chaos and confusion among 900,000 students due to take it on February 5.

Candidates appearing for the examination filed three petitions seeking deferment of the exam citing the Covid-19 pandemic and curbs imposed across the country to check the rise in infections.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said it is dangerous for courts to get involved in academic issues. “We cannot play with the careers of students. We must allow statutory authorities to decide these issues. The examination is to be held on February 5. Most students would have already prepared. Any order of postponement is replete with the potential for chaos and uncertainty...”

GATE is conducted for admission to master’s programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies. The notification for GATE was issued in August and the admit cards were issued last month.

Advocates Pallav Mongia and Satpal Singh, who appeared for the petitioners, told the court the Covid positivity rate was 10% and that instructions have been issued that anybody showing mild symptoms will not be allowed to take the examination. The petitioners sought a one-month postponement till the situation improves.

The bench asked: “How can we be sure that after one month, the situation will change? You will never have a situation where there will be an absolutely clear situation across the country. In the first and the second wave of the pandemic, the situation was completely different. Now everything is opening up.”

The court said there was no overarching reason for it to supplant the duties and functions of the regulatory authority, which has taken the decision to hold the examination on a considered perspective of the situation. “We refuse to pass any orders.”

