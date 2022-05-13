Supreme Court says won't postpone NEET PG 2022: 'How can we do this?'

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2022 examination, saying it can not cause hardships to thousands of those who have been preparing for the exams because of some others. The plea was filed in the apex court after repeated demands to the central government to postpone the examination citing the delay in the counselling for NEET PG 2021.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had requested Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the exam. In a letter to Mandaviya, the IMA said that the difference between the NEET PG 2022 exam date and the completion of 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for such an “extremely difficult exam”. It had said that the aspirants are "confused which is affecting their mental health too".

The two-judge bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, said in its order that postponement will create chaos and uncertainty and a deficiency of doctors in hospitals. During the hearing, the court observed that postponement will also cause prejudice to over 2 lakh students who have prepared for the exam.

'How can we do this?' Justice Chandrachud said.

The bench noted that any delay in conducting the exam will result in a fewer number of resident doctors. It further stated that the request to postpone NEET-PG 2022 cannot be entertained as it would affect patient care and doctors' career, adding that the needs of patient care are paramount.

“As the country gets back on the rails, which was derailed due to the pandemic, the time schedule laid down by this court must be adhered to”, it said.

