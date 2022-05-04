Supreme Court rejects bail for Dawood’s nephew Rizwan Kaskar in extortion case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused bail to gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Rizwan Kaskar in an alleged extortion case of 2019 and directed the trial court to frame charges against him and other co-accused within six months, pursuant to which he would be at liberty to again approach the top court for bail.

“We see no reason to enlarge the applicant on bail at this stage. If the investigation is completed and charge sheet filed against all accused, we direct the trial court to frame charges against all accused in accordance with law within a period of six months. It will be open for the applicant to renew his request for bail before this court,” a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said.

Kaskar was arrested in July 2019 in connection with a complaint filed by a builder in Mumbai who allegedly received threat calls from underworld don Chhota Shakeel in June 2019 asking him to forgo ₹15.5 lakh that was payable to Kaskar’s friend Ashfaq who was a business partner of the builder in the import of electronics and other goods. Later, a confessional statement made by Ashfaq led the police to arrest Kaskar, who was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat who appeared for Kaskar said, “Just because I am related to someone who is wanted for the crime, I am being charged.”

Rizwan Kaskar is the son of Dawood’s younger brother Iqbal and Chhota Shakeel is considered Dawood’s right-hand man. Kamat pointed out that there was no material to link him to the conspiracy and a threat call to refrain from any act does not satisfy the elements required for making an offence of extortion.

Earlier, Kaskar approached the Bombay high court for bail but the same was rejected on December 20 last year. The present appeal was filed against the high court order.

The high court had reasoned that “prima facie involvement” of Kaskar was made out. The three other accused in this case told the police that they came to know the members of Dawood gang after becoming friends with Rizwan Kaskar and they planned extortion using the help of Chhota Shakeel and Fahim Machmach. Police claimed that the petitioner was in touch with the other accused with respect to the commission of the alleged crime.