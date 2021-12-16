Supreme Court revives bullock cart race in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the Maharashtra government to conduct the bullock cart race, a traditional sport banned in the state by the Bombay high court in October 2017, which held such races inflict cruelty on animals as bulls were classified as ‘non-performing animals’ under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act of 1960.

To overcome the legal hurdle posed by the PCA Act, the Maharashtra government came out with a state amendment along with rules for conducting the bullock-cart races under monitoring of the district collector along with a veterinary doctor. This law was stalled by the high court in October 2017 as the Court followed a Supreme Court judgment delivered in 2014 by which use of bulls for any sport or race was prohibited.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Maharashtra showed the Court that bullock cart races, known by other names, is allowed in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, under similar state laws passed by the respective state governments which were not stayed by the Supreme Court when separate petitions challenging them were filed before the top court in November-December 2017. In February 2018, the laws passed by the three states permitting bullock cart races were referred to a Constitution bench of five judges to ascertain whether they fall foul of the 2014 SC judgment.

Agreeing with the state, the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar said, “It does not appeal to common sense that all across the country, bullock cart race is permitted but not in one state. This court had applied its mind to these laws while referring the matter to Constitution bench….We are on a limited issue whether to stop the race across the country or permit it for Maharashtra as well.”

Maharashtra had filed an application through advocate Sachin Patil for vacating the stay imposed by the high court. It attached an expert committee report which said that a special breed of bulls which are anatomically slender can run and such bulls are trained and fed by families since time immemorial to participate in the race.

The bench set aside the HC judgment and said, “Unless there are changed circumstances, we see no reason why similar treatment should not be extended to all states where the same dispensation applies with regard to the amended provisions of law.”

The state’s application was objected to by NGOs and individuals opposed to bullock cart races. Senior advocate Anand Grover appearing for one such NGO said that the 2014 judgment by the top court held such races to be illegal and the state laws do not overcome the “unconstitutionality” imposed by that judgment. The Court said that this aspect would be gone into by the constitution bench and allowed parties to approach the chief justice of India (CJI) for urgent hearing of the matter listed before the larger bench.

Grover said, “For four years, the state was not allowed to hold this race…the species they are claiming are meant for running form only 4% of the racing bulls.” The bench said, “For 400 years, they have been running. This has been a traditional sport and now you realize, it is a matter of cruelty.” The Court allowed the applications opposing the state plea to give suggestions on how best to regulate these races while having regard to the interest of animals.

It was in July 2017, the Maharashtra PCA (Maharashtra amendment) Act and the Maharashtra PCA (conduct of bullock cart race) rules were introduced permitting bull to be a performing animal. The state had claimed that till the Supreme Court determines the validity of its laws, it should receive the same treatment as other states which passed similar laws.