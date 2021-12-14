Supreme Court seeks government’s reply on revival of vaccine PSUs

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a petition questioning the exclusion of the government’s top vaccine manufacturing units in bulk production of Covid vaccines to make the high-priced vaccines manufactured by private suppliers available at affordable rates.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna sought the response in four weeks on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a former bureaucrat Amulya Ratan Nanda and four other NGOs.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and opposed any notice being issued on the PIL but agreed to file a response. “This is a matter essentially falling in the policy domain. Don’t issue notice, we will file a short reply,” Mehta said. The bench said, “We want to know the policy of the government on this aspect.”

The PIL was argued by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves who questioned the reluctance of the Centre to allow public sector undertakings (PSU) engaged in vaccine manufacture to be involved in bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine, despite public funds being spent over the years to make the three vaccine PSUs in the country compliant with good manufacturing practices. These three units are the central research institute at Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh), Pasteur Institute of India and BCG vaccine laboratory, both situated in Tamil Nadu.

The petition sought a revival of these PSUs with production licenses for bulk manufacture and functional autonomy.

The petition filed through advocate Satya Mitra said, “The details of the public sector units manufacturing vaccines show that Indian manufacturing units who were leaders of the world at one time in research and technology have been reduced to facilities starved of the government support, orders and funds.” It added, “Vaccine units are modernized but they are yet to receive the production licenses and get purchase orders commensurate with the capacity of the units. This is particularly important because during the pandemic these units could produce the vaccines at the fraction of the cost and thereby bring down prices dramatically.”

According to the petition, the vaccine market in India is estimated at around USD 2 billion. “The three central level PSUs under the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), Government of India catered to 80% of the universal immunization program vaccine supply before these PSUs were arbitrarily shut down in 2008 on direction by MoHFW and drug controller general of India (DCGI).

These units were reopened in 2010 after an expert committee set up by the government recommended revoking the closure order and suggested that the three units be modernized to achieve global standards within three years. Although the units were modernized, the production was reduced drastically increasing procurement of standard vaccines from private manufacturers, the petition stated.