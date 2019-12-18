Supreme Court stays Bombay HC order quashing CRZ clearance

india

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the Bombay High Court judgment that cancelled Costal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the construction of the Rs 14,000-crore, 29.2-km-long coastal road project that connects Marine Drive to northern suburbs in the city, but clarified that no development work shall be undertaken by authorities.

The three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said “having regard to the factor of prima facie case, the stay is vacated and the court shall take up the case in April 2020 for final hearing.

Pressing its case to vacate the stay, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Greater Mumbai Corporation, said they have CRZ clearance of the project and enviornment clearance for construction of road was not required.