Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15
- In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
The Supreme Court will begin limited physical hearing of old/regular matters on three days in a week beginning March 15 where lawyers will have the option to either appear in person or argue through videoconferencing.
A circular was issued in this regard by the Supreme Court Secretary General on March 6 stating that the hearing of cases through the hybrid mode is a pilot scheme carried out on an experimental basis following requests to restart physical hearing of cases received from Bar Associations. Even a Committee of Judges of the Supreme Court comprising the top seven senior most judges had held wide-ranging consultation with lawyer bodies and recommended to start limited physical hearing in August last year. Lawyers were asked for consent but only three to four lawyers consented which led to the plan being junked.
In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present. Sitting in a three-judge bench composition, CJI remarked, “We have received medical advice from medical authorities that it is dangerous for people to congregate at this time. If physical courts are started, the number of fatalities will increase.”
The present circular issued by SC Secretary General said, “As a pilot scheme, the final hearing/regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays may be heard in the hybrid mode, as may be decided by the Hon’ble Bench, considering the number of parties in a matter as well as the limited capacity of the Court rooms.” All other matters, including fresh matters listed on Mondays and Fridays shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode, the circular added.
As per Covid-19 norms, only 20 people per courtroom will be granted entry. The lawyer or litigant appearing in person who wishes to appear through physical hearing will be required to give their option in advance, latest within 24 hours of the weekly list being published or by 1 pm the following day of the weekly list being out. The weekly list for the coming week is generally out by Friday of the previous week. In case the advocate/litigant makes no specific request for physical hearing by the stipulated time, it shall be presumed that counsels for the party seek to appear through video/teleconferencing mode.
If the bench receives requests for physical hearing in a case where the number of lawyers are more than the average working capacity of 20 in a courtroom, the matter shall invariably be listed for hearing through videoconferencing. In a case listed for hybrid hearing, every party to the case will be allowed to have an arguing counsel, the advocate-on-record (one who files the case in Supreme Court), and a registered clerk to carry the files/books required during arguments.
Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) President Shivaji Jadhav said, “Our demand was to begin full-fledged physical hearing of cases and not limited physical hearing. We are happy at least this has started. But consent from lawyers may not be forthcoming in cases where a stay is operating or where the client has defaulted on payment of fees. However, this was much needed as the litigants and lawyers were suffering a lot in the post-lockdown phase.”
Entry into the courtroom for the physical hearing will require lawyers to make “special hearing passes” to be issued by the SC Registry. They will be permitted into the courtroom ten minutes prior to the beginning of their case. Till then they will be seated in the bar longue or library. After following the sanitization procedures, on entering the courtroom, the lawyers/litigants will be required to maintain minimum prescribed physical distancing norms by sitting on chairs at the earmarked places.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple
- In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Issue of national security key as govt decides on
- Cryptocurrency is, however, not legally banned and the government is in the process of enacting a law on this matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to develop military into ‘future force’: PM Modi at top commanders’ meet
- The PM asked the three services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that are no longer relevant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, 2 arrested for brandishing gun at wedding
- According to the police, some young men were dancing at the DJ night in a wedding ceremony, during which one of the accused pointed the pistol at the forehead of another youth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As farmers protest completes 100 days, Cong says ‘100 days of BJP's arrogance’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15
- In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer
- The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP
- Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions
- The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox