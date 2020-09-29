e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court to hear plea on Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

The habeas corpus petition, filed by Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija, earlier this month challenges her mother’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti is currently lodged in her Gupkar home(Waseem Andrabi/HT File Photo )
         

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who has been under detention since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state, reported news agency ANI.

The habeas corpus petition, filed by Mufti’s daughter Iltija, earlier this month challenges her mother’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The former CM is currently lodged in her Gupkar home, which has been turned into a sub-jail, where she was shifted on April 27.

