Supreme Court to hear plea on Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 04:05 IST

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who has been under detention since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state, reported news agency ANI.

The habeas corpus petition, filed by Mufti’s daughter Iltija, earlier this month challenges her mother’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The former CM is currently lodged in her Gupkar home, which has been turned into a sub-jail, where she was shifted on April 27.