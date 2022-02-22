Home / India News / Can exams for classes 10, 12 be held online? Supreme Court to hear plea tomorrow
Can exams for classes 10, 12 be held online? Supreme Court to hear plea tomorrow

The petition – that refers to class 12 and class 10 exams by state boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling – was mentioned for urgent listing.
The Supreme Court has listed the matter for Wednesday. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Swati Bhasin

Amid Covid concerns, Supreme Court will hear a petition on Wednesday on holding class 10 and class 12 exams online. India has been witnessing a drop in cases after daily infections passed the 3.4 lakh-mark in January. The surge was said to be fueled by Omicron, a highly infectious variant that led to global spike in Covid cases. 

The petition – that refers to class 12 and class 10 exams by state boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling – was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, news agency PTI reported.  

In the petition,  directions have been sought to the education boards that proposed to hold exams in the offline mode. 

Ever since the pandemic started, classes and exams have been banned worldwide. 

(With inputs from PTI, ANI) 

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
