Supreme Court to hear today petition seeking postponement of civil services exam

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:17 IST

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by aspirants of civil services examination seeking postponement of exam, conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and floods in the country.

The petition will be heard by a bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna.

On Thursday last week, the petitioners’ lawyer had told media that notices have been issued to respondents (UPSC and Centre). But in the order which was later uploaded on the court’s website made it clear that the judges only agreed to hear the matter without issuing any notice.

The petition has been filed by 20 UPSC aspirants against conducting of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on October 4.

“Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including Petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death,” they have said in the plea.

It further said that the civil services exam, being a recruitment examination, is altogether different from an academic examination and in the event of its postponement, there would not be any question of delay or loss of any academic session.

The aspirants have pleaded that due to non-availability of exam centres in their hometowns, many of them are facing “unimaginable” hardship due to non-availability of or unsafe health conditions in, the PG accommodation/ hostels/ hotels etc, where they are forced to stay with their family members, once they are travelling to an outstation examination centre.