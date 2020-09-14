e-paper
Supreme Court to organise mental health workshop for court staff

Sep 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court will organize on Tuesday an interactive workshop in order to help court staff manage stress and anxiety caused by the prevailing uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The workshop, a Supreme Court press note dated September 14, said was to "ensure overall wellness and to create awareness amongst stakeholders i.e. officers and officials of the registry, advocates as well as litigants to enable them to deal with the strain, fear and anxieties induced by the pandemic."

The workshop, a Supreme Court press note dated September 14, said was to “ensure overall wellness and to create awareness amongst stakeholders i.e. officers and officials of the registry, advocates as well as litigants to enable them to deal with the strain, fear and anxieties induced by the pandemic.”

All officers of the rank of registrars and additional registrars will join the workshop which will be held at 3.30 pm in the multipurpose hall in Block C of the additional building complex, the note added.

The initiative is the brainchild of Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde, who on September 12, spoke about the importance of mental health during the pandemic and said that the court was in the process of setting up a mental health initiative.

Monday’s announcement was the “first step” in that regard. There are plans for setting up mental wellness helpdesks and tele-consultation, the press note added.

