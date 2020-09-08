Surat reports 265 new Covid-19 cases; 6 die, 231 discharged

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:51 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat rose to 23,158 on Tuesday with 265 more persons testing positive for the infection, the highest for a district in Gujarat, the state health department said.

With six more fatalities, also the highest in the state, the death toll in the south Gujarat district rose to 906, it said.

Surat city reported 177 new cases Covid-19 and the rural parts of the district 88.

Both the city and the rural parts reported three fatalities each, the department said in a release.

At the same time, 231 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery - 179 in the city and 52 in the rural areas - it said.